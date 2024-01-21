Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ETX stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 39.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

