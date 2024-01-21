Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

EOI stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $165,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 167.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

