Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 2.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $62,383,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,807,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,188,000 after buying an additional 1,109,378 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,443,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 840,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

EBC stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.14%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

