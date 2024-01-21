Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,668,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,965,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,574. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.02.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

