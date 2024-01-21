Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,387 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Arista Networks by 75,002.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,328,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after buying an additional 1,326,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $669,139.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE ANET opened at $263.51 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

