Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.60 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.65.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $132.30 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.44 and its 200-day moving average is $128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

