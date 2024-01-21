Duality Advisers LP Sells 28,945 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,945 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of PagerDuty worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 46.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 92.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 296,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 142,525 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 25.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,438,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,828 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PD shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

PagerDuty Trading Down 0.7 %

PD stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $35.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

