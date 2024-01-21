Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 18,538 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Kirby by 0.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kirby by 87.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,260.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,737 shares of company stock worth $1,158,186. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $77.87 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.43 million. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

