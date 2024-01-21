Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Terex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julie A. Beck acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,344 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

NYSE TEX opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. Terex’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

