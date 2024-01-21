Duality Advisers LP Purchases 6,378 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,541,000 after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,555,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

