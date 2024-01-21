Duality Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $2,939,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,701,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $10,938,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $198.72 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.58.

In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

