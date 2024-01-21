Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.42 Million in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $505.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $506.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.67 and its 200 day moving average is $452.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.
MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.07.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
