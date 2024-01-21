Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.33 Million in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Price Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $53.88 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 283.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moelis & Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.