Duality Advisers LP Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,155 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $16.06 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.26%.

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

