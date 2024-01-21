Duality Advisers LP Has $1.35 Million Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,687 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

