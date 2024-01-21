Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $17.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

