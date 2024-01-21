Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 27,442 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Carter’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,887,000 after buying an additional 1,005,337 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $22,564,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1,177.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,274,000 after buying an additional 272,662 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,726,454. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $73.20 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

