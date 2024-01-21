DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $59.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.89.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,158,000 after buying an additional 152,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,395,000 after acquiring an additional 234,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in DT Midstream by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DT Midstream by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,526,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,244,000 after acquiring an additional 504,300 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

