Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Trading Up 1.8%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.08. Approximately 204,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 218,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFU. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $778,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares by 32.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

