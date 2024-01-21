Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Trading Up 1.8%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.08. Approximately 204,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 218,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
