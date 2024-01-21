Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $954.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $165.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

