DigiByte Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $136.62 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,742.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00170375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.12 or 0.00575235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00379381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00179110 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,775,853,112 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.