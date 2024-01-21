DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

