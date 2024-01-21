Dell Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the technology company on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Dell Technologies has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

NYSE:DELL opened at $83.19 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

