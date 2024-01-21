DEI (DEI) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. DEI has a market cap of $160.73 million and $330.21 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

