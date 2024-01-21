DDFG Inc Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DDFG Inc lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.0 %

QQQ opened at $421.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.92. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $275.71 and a 52 week high of $421.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.