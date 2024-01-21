DDFG Inc Purchases 4,082 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DDFG Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

