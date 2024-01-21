Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,363. The firm has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.03.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

