Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Welch & Forbes LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.8% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.09% of Danaher worth $167,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

