Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 9,863 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $109.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

