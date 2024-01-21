Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 868,995 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 868,995 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 46,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 26.6% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.