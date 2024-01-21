Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Mondelez International by 36.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.