Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,211.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,044.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $928.94. The stock has a market cap of $567.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $559.11 and a 1 year high of $1,217.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.68.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

