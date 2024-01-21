Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,342 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $85.34 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

