Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 83 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,311 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,553 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,149. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $611.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $600.92 and a 200-day moving average of $556.02. The stock has a market cap of $276.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

