DA Davidson Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.60.

TDOC stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,623.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,623.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

