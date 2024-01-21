Cypress Capital Group Sells 138 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Prologis were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis Trading Up 1.7 %

PLD stock opened at $128.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

