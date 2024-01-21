Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Trading Up 1.7%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. 4,125,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,900,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Cybin Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $148.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

About Cybin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cybin by 133,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,405,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 66,355,664 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cybin by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 145,929 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cybin by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 313,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cybin by 370.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cybin by 926.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

