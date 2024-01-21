Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Trading Up 1.7%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. 4,125,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,900,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Cybin Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $148.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.
Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cybin
About Cybin
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
