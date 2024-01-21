CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $248.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.77. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.7% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Stories

