Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $707.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.51. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Cryoport Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cryoport by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.