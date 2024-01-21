Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Cryoport Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $707.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.51. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport
Cryoport Company Profile
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
