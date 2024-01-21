Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI opened at $107.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

