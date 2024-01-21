Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0828

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $5.66 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00079107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00027078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00023341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

