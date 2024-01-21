Critical Contrast: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) & Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) and Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ouster and Richtech Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ouster alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 1 3 0 2.75 Richtech Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ouster currently has a consensus target price of $13.90, indicating a potential upside of 126.75%. Given Ouster’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Richtech Robotics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -540.74% -108.51% -70.39% Richtech Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ouster and Richtech Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.0% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ouster shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ouster and Richtech Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $69.77 million 3.58 -$138.56 million ($12.41) -0.49 Richtech Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Richtech Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ouster.

Summary

Ouster beats Richtech Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ouster

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Richtech Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.