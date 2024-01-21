Critical Analysis: SOS (NYSE:SOS) vs. Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

SOS has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOS and Soluna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $260.03 million 4.80 -$229.45 million N/A N/A Soluna $15.13 million 0.34 -$98.71 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Soluna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOS.

8.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Soluna -329.54% -91.39% -53.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SOS and Soluna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SOS beats Soluna on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS



SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Soluna



Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

