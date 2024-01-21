Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Busey by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Busey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BUSE opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.85.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.76%. Analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,800 shares of company stock valued at $312,409 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

