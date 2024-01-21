Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 11,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,006,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $285.28 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

