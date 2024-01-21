Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 172 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $187.93 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

