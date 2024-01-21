Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,429 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 134,358 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,411,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,301,000 after acquiring an additional 102,477 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,864,898 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $471,165,000 after acquiring an additional 202,590 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.55. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 74.83%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.