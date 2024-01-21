Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $681,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

