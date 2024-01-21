Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ESS stock opened at $240.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.