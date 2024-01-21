Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $212.19 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.12. The company has a market cap of $674.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

